Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $873.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $23.35.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 723,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 657,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

