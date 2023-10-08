CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

CSGP opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

