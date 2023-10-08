Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 784,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 315,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.