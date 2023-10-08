Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 726,569 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $3,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

