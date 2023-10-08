Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $413.42 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $250.38 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

