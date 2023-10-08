OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Quarry LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

