New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYMT stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

