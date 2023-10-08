Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $75.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00154951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003517 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.