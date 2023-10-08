Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.87 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Request has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $63.87 million and $1.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.53 or 1.00010567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0632008 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $688,999.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

