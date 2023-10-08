Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Omega Flex Price Performance

OFLX opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $76.74 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $792.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 31.97%.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $81,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1,080.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.