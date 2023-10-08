StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Omeros Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market cap of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 76,869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 93,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 621,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

