StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.78.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

