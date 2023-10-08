Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

