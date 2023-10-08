Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.