OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.33.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,397.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,565.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

