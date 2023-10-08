StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSUR. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OSUR stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.