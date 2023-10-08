Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $208.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

