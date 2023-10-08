Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

PEBO stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.96%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,571.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,556.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski purchased 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 374,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

