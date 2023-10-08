Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,686,000,000. Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 537,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 104,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

