Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Park City Group stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.15. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

