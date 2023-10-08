Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

PANL opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.64 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 63.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 181,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 276.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 371,790 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

