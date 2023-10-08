PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

