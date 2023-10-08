Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

