StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PFLT opened at $10.37 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $609.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,024.91%.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,006,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

