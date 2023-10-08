JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $92.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.65.

MS stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

