Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.08.

DIS stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

