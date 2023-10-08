UBS Group Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $628.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $660.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.93. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $913,330,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

