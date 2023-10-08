Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Photronics Stock Up 2.6 %
Photronics stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
