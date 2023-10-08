Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Photronics stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

About Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Photronics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Photronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Photronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.