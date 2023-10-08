StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

