StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a net margin of 100.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Frank acquired 400,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 882,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,655.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,138.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Frank purchased 400,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 882,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,655.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 544,411 shares of company stock valued at $903,561 and sold 359,020 shares valued at $513,769. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

