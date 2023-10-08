StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. ePlus has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,009.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,009.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $2,591,832 in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ePlus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ePlus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

