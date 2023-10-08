StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.32.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATVI

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.