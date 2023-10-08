POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after purchasing an additional 866,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,396,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 274,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 841,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

