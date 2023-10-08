StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,205 shares of company stock worth $1,469,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 799.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

