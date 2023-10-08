StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

