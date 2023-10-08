PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $140.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01. PTC has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after acquiring an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

