EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.03 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. On average, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,780,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 327,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

