StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Allegion Stock Up 0.9 %

Allegion stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 33.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

