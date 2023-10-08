Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $104.34 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $104.34 million and $151.78 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.77 or 0.05822952 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,018,071 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

