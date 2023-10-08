Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28,120.75 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $28,120.75 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00154951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003517 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

