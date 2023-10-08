Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $258.86 million and $1.89 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 24,668,134,060 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 24,668,134,060.872063 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01062423 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,470,104.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

