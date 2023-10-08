NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $103.82 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,864 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

