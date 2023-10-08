Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NVAX stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after purchasing an additional 576,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 144,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,039 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,480,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,680 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 718,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

