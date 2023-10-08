Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

