Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,724,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

