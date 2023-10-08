Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 20,927 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1,453.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 3.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $716.32 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $488.23 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $703.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $703.90. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

