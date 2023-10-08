Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Flex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX opened at $26.40 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

