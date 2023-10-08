Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

