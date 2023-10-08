Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,174,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 155,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 574,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

