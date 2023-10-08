Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $139.66 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

