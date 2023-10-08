Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $16.53 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,459.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,644 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hubbell worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $309.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

